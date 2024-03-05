ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $531,535.44 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

