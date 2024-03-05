Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.26.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.3 %

ZS stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.25. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

