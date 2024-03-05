Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.26.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.3 %

ZS stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.25. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

