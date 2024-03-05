Zscaler’s (ZS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.26.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $214.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

