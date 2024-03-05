Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of ZYME stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $875.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
