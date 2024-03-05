Zymeworks (ZYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Zymeworks to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $875.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $193,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.