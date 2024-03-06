10,512 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $324.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $329.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

