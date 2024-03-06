11,136 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2,196.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.78 and a 200 day moving average of $317.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.