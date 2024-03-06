13,817 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.14. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

