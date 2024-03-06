16,086 Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Augmedix by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Price Performance

AUGX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 165,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,851. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Augmedix

Augmedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.