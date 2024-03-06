1,610,252 Shares in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,610,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

