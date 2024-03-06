18,092 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of RIVN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 12,626,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,269,957. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
