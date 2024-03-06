20,679 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $132.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

