3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after buying an additional 168,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
