7,820 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HWM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 906,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.