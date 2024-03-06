7,850 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

