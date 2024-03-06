8,093 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,880. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

