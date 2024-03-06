8,479 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $80,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $56,424,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $36,535,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CART. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $4,042,704.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

