8,647 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 9,857,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,382,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $142.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

