889,073 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 889,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,903,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alkermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 183.1% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 153,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

