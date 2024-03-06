89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $16.63. 89bio shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1,454,863 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Down 14.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at $178,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.