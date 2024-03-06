908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.
908 Devices stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $36,571.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
