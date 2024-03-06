9,190 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $262.69 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

