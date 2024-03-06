ABCMETA Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $559,550.78 and $15.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014888 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,850.81 or 1.00127914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00145654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000556 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $45.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

