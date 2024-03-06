Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of ASO traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,464. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

