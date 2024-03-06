ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $166,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

ACAD stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

