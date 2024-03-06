Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,507,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

