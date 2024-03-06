Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,410,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $28,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.