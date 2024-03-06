Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $163.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

