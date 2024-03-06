Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.36% of NRG Energy worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.