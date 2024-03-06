Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.59. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 359,678 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

