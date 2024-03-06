Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. 792,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

