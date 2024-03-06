Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 50,557 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,713. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
