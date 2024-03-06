ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

