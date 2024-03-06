Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $139.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

