Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

