Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.
AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.16.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
