Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.16.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

About Advantage Energy

AAV stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.60. 189,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.05.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.