Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,724 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 119.8% in the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 307,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 167,512 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,427,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

