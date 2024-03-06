Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,631 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

