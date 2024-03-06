Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 848 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

