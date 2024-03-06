Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,079.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,015.08 and a 200 day moving average of $969.43.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

