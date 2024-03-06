Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,307 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

SHEL stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

