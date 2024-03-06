Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,809 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

