Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.