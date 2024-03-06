Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

