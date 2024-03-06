Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

