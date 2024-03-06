Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGT opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

