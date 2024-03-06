Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.95 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is 11.39 and its 200 day moving average is 10.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

