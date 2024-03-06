Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 190,516 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 190,516 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

