AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment has a one year low of $86.69 and a one year high of $171.70.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James increased their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

