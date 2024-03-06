AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.73, but opened at $135.00. AeroVironment shares last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 78,379 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.