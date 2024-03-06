Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of AEVA opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $268.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,089.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

